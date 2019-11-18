God Has Been Calling Me For A Long Time But Devil Kept Distracting Me: Kanye West

American rapper, Kanye West, says he didn’t realize that God has been calling him for a long time because the devil was busy distracting him.

The talented rapper made this known while discussing his “spiritual awakening” alongside Joel Osen, an American televangelist, while worshipping at the latter’s church.

“I know that God has been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time. When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me, sending me visions and inspiring me. I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental break down.

“I was drawing a church and writing ‘start a church in the middle of Calabasas’.Even after that I made the Life of Pablo album and said this is a gospel album. I didn’t know how to totally make a gospel album. Christians that were around were too beaten into submission by society to not profess the gospel to me because I was a superstar.

Read Also: Kanye West Confirms He Has Converted To Christianity

“But the only superstar is Jesus. All of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that y’all seen me use before God is now using for him. Because every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying I’m here in service to God and no weapons armed against me shall prosper.”

“It’s like the devil stole all the good producers, all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers, all the good business people and said, ‘you gotta come over and work for me.’ And now the trend is going to change. Jesus has won the victory. Now the greatest artist God ever created is now working for him.”