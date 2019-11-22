God Told Me To leave My bank Job, I Left And Sowed All My Savings – Tito Idakula

Tito Idakula, the wife of singer Bez, has opened up on how she sowed all of life savings following an order from God to leave her banking job.

Tito who is the daughter of the former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, took to social media to share the story while preaching that people obey God completely.

She wrote: “#tbt to my banking days! It was so much fun u

When God told me to leave the bank, I was confused but sure. I had questions but I chose to obey his direction. All he kept saying to me was; “seek me first”, so I did just that. I worked at church, I did master life discipleship programs and just immersed myself in God’s word and presence.

“One thing I did in complete surrender was to sow all the money in my account then. I gave it all because I just felt that if God is telling me to leave, then I’ll trust him completely with my life. You see, I always felt secure having a job that paid me and my security was in my finances. But I also knew that I was entering a season of faith where my only security became Jesus Christ. No one asked me to give anything and in fact, no one knew but I knew I had to. I think about the woman with the alabaster box a lot and I wonder why she poured it all out at his feet but it was because she saw something and Christ has given her so much that her giving was an act of worship. .

“I made that vow to give to God all I had because it was my symbol of trust and surrender. I had no clue what God was going to do with my life but I had rest in God’s love for me. This season was one of the most financially difficult seasons of my life but also a season of faith where I saw God provide through unexpected opportunities and people and I learnt a key lesson. God is my ONLY source. Not my husband, my job, my career, my family, ONLY GOD and he would provide through all kinds of ways.

“So many years down the line, through the tragedies and losses, I am in awe of what God has done in my life and through my life!.

“I give to God in my own sad attempt to express my gratitude to for everything he has done in my life but if I’m being honest, nothing I give can ever be enough for all that God has done. What I thought was sacrifice was actually freedom. I didn’t lose at all but I gained everything. What I thought I was doing for God actually turned out to be God doing for me. God doesn’t spend our money, he doesn’t need it, we give as an act of worship because there is only so much we can do to say THANK YOU!”