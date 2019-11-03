Goodluck Jonathan Praises Omokri Over Hollywood Recognition

Former President Goodluck Jonathan took to Twitter on Saturday night to commend his former aide, Reno Omokri over his new feat.

According to the former president, Omokri has been honoured with the Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival (HWMFF) “Most Outstanding Humanitarian Cause 2019” Award.

He described the honour as well deserved, while adding that it is a call to do more.

Read Also: Is Buhari Jealous Of Wizkid? Omokri Asks

He tweeted: I’m pleased that Pastor @renoomokri who served as my Social Media Aide when I was President, has been honoured with the Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival (HWMFF) “Most Outstanding Humanitarian Cause 2019” Award.

I commend @HollywoodWeekly for this initiative and congratulate Mr. Omokri for the well-deserved recognition. I believe that he realizes that as gratifying as today’s feeling might be for him, it also challenges him with the responsibility to do more for the good of humanity.