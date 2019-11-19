Goodluck Jonathan Remains Committed To PDP: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has come out to defend his boss in the face of criticisms from members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former President has been accused of working against the party which ultimately led to the surprise loss PDP suffered over the weekend in Bayelsa State.

It had been rumoured before the election that the former President was working for the All Progressives Congress candidate, David Lyon, with the now governor-elect visiting Jonathan’s mother in Ogbia local government.

The APC candidate went on to win in Jonathan’s local government and this has got tongues wagging within PDP’s camp.

Reacting to the rumours, Reno expressed that his boss remains a committed member of the PDP.

See post below: