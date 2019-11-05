Gospel Artiste, Sonnie Badu Welcomes Fourth Child In UK (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Sonnie Badu
Gospel Artiste Sonnie Badu

Gospel Artiste Sonnie Badu and his wife Ann have welcomed their fourth child in the UK.

The UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste welcomed the baby with his wife, Ann-Marie Badu, yesterday, the 4th of November 2019.

The multiple-awarding musician announced the arrival of their new baby in a post on Instagram.

Sonnie, who couldn’t hide his excitement wrote: “What shall I render unto my God? WORLD, please help me welcome BABY number 4. What an amazing early birthday gift. And to my amazing wife, it was beautiful watching you release life… thank you and I love you.”

See His Post Here:

Sonnie Badu
His Instagram Post

 

