Governor Fayemi Attends Wedding Of Fayose’s Son In Lagos (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was in Lagos on Saturday for the wedding of Tomiwa, one of the sons of Ayodele Fayose, his predecessor.

Kayode Fayemi
Governor Kayode Fayemi and his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose

The event, which had many dignitaries in attendance, held at Haven Event Center in Ikeja.

Fayemi and Fayose have over the years made the headlines over their political differences as both replaced each other at the Government house in Ekiti State, but they set aside that on Saturday.

See pictures from the wedding below:

