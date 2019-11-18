Governorship Election: APC Take Over Bayelsa State

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) is set to announce David Lyon, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) as the winner of Bayelsa gubernatorial poll which held on Saturday, 16th December.
Lyon emerged victorious after defeating his closet opponent, Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) by over 200,000 votes.
He scored a total of 352,552 while the PDP candidate scored 143, 170 votes, leaving a margin of 209, 382.
APC’s victory on Saturday is the first time an opposition party would be winning the state since the return of democracy in 1999.
The State has always been ruled by PDP.
See below for complete votes from each of the local governments in the state.
Sagbama LGA
APC – 7, 831
PDP- 60, 339
Brass LGA
APC – 23, 831
PDP- 10, 410
Nembe LGA
APC – 83, 041
PDP- 874
Ekeremor LGA
APC – 21, 489
PDP- 18, 344
Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
APC – 8, 934
PDP- 15, 360
Ogbia LGA
APC – 58, 016
PDP- 13, 763
Southern-Ijaw LGA
APC – 124, 803
PDP- 4, 898
Yenagoa LGA
APC – 24, 607
PDP- 19, 184