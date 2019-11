Nigerian singer Soft has shared a piece of advice to his followers on Instagram.

The singer who shared on his Instagram, his opinion that in the end, everyone would be getting married to prostitutes.

He shared a photo of himself and wrote the caption to express what he had in mind.

The singer wrote: “Na Ashawo everybody go marry Las Las. Just grab your Own ASH now #Nomorevirgin.”

See The Post Here: