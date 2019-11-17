Group Of FUTA Students Caught Assaulting Female Student (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A group of FUTA students were caught on camera assaulting a female 100 level student mercilessly in what is believed to be her room.

About 5 FUTA students, one male and 4 females ganged up against a female student, Bimpe, as they accused her of saying something she was not supposed to which quickly resulted in her getting the beating of her life.

The male student was the first to slap her repeatedly before he removed his belt and started beating her with it while the other ladies with him joined in using different objects to beat her up.

READ ALSO – FUTA Students Kill Huge Python During Night Class (Video)

The video which was shared came with a message for other freshmen in the school.

It read: “100 lvl students watch how you run your mouths.”

Watch The Video Below:

Tags from the story
FUTA, FUTA Students
0

You may also like

Roger Federer Wins Sixth Australian Open – 20th Grand Slam Title

85 year-old man gets life imprisonment for the murder of a school teacher

“Governor Fayose is overdramatic” – Police

Resident doctors violated Trade Dispute Act – Senator Ngige

Concealed rice

Customs Impound 250 Bags Of Rice Concealed In Fuel Tanker

See What An Aboki Trader Did After A Woman Misplaced Her Phone In Sokoto (Photo)

11-Year-Old Girl Gets Pregnant For Five Boys

Nairabet Founder Akin Alabi

‘Tacha Will Certainly Go Places’ – Nairabet Owner, Akin Alabi

‘Petrol may begin to sell for more than N145’ – IPMAN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *