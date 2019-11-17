Group Of FUTA Students Caught Assaulting Female Student (Video)

A group of FUTA students were caught on camera assaulting a female 100 level student mercilessly in what is believed to be her room.

About 5 FUTA students, one male and 4 females ganged up against a female student, Bimpe, as they accused her of saying something she was not supposed to which quickly resulted in her getting the beating of her life.

The male student was the first to slap her repeatedly before he removed his belt and started beating her with it while the other ladies with him joined in using different objects to beat her up.

The video which was shared came with a message for other freshmen in the school.

It read: “100 lvl students watch how you run your mouths.”

Watch The Video Below: