Growing Up In Warri Is Automatic Ticket To Survive Anything, Anywhere – Omashola

by Eyitemi Majeed
Omashola
Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Omashola

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Omashola, has stated that growing up in Warri, Delta State, is an automatic qualification to surviving anything, anywhere in the universe.

The reality TV star made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, 25th November.

He wrote:

I was born in warri
And I grew up in warri,
There is something about being a warri breed,
You become naturally funny, strong and stubborn.
Yes we are stubborn, but he get why…
I don’t know why but no matter how we try to act posh, He nor fit last for 5mins before we loose guard.

When people meet us for the first time, they tend to want to hate us but then they realise we are actually d sweetest people ever…
We seem to look rude at first sight just because we nor fit let dem give us shit chop..
But the Love we show is real
Our is Pidgin English na blast…
We don’t like speaking too much good English
It gives us headache plus It brings hunger…
Stories told in pidgin are usually more interesting than those told in good & correct English…
Growing up in warri is an automatic ticket to survive anything and anywhere in the universe..
And who nor grow for warri need come stay for at least 5years to gain and learn our survival skills. no
We are not the best, but we are the best of our kind…
WARRI!!!!!!!!!
STREET!!!!!! @isokoboy12
FOR THE LOVE OF TODAY…

 

0

