Guardiola Restricted To Career Low By Chelsea

by Valerie Oke
Despite being beaten 2-1 by Manchester City during the domestic league fixture today, the Blues still managed to inflict Pep Guardiola, Mancity’s boss, with his lowest career.

The Spanish tactician is known for playing possession-based football with an emphasis on high pressing game.

However, during the match today, Manchester City only mustered 46.74 percent compared to Chelsea’s 53.26 which represents the lowest recorded by a side managed by Pep Guardiola in any of his 381 top-flight matches in charge.

This was made known by Optajoe, an English football Statistics website.

