‘Guys Please Be Creative’ – Afia Schwarzenegger Attacks Men Shaming Successful Women

by Michael Isaac
Ghanaian Actress Afia Schwarzenegger
Ghanaian Actress Afia

Popular Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at men who attack successful women.

The actress who also shared a photo of herself posing with one of her cars took to social media to share this update.

She also hinted that many men are quick to tag successful ladies as prostitutes.

Recall that the comedian and actress have tagged herself the richest actress in Ghana.

READ ALSO – Afia Schwarzenegger Exposes Her Boobs In Sexy New Photo

Taking to Instagram, she shared that men need to come up with a better description as it is already getting old that they’d tag successful ladies as prostitutes.

See The Photo Here:

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger’s Post
Tags from the story
Afia Schwarzenegger
0

