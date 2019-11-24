‘Guys Please Be Creative’ – Afia Schwarzenegger Attacks Men Shaming Successful Women

Popular Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at men who attack successful women.

The actress who also shared a photo of herself posing with one of her cars took to social media to share this update.

She also hinted that many men are quick to tag successful ladies as prostitutes.

Recall that the comedian and actress have tagged herself the richest actress in Ghana.

Taking to Instagram, she shared that men need to come up with a better description as it is already getting old that they’d tag successful ladies as prostitutes.

See The Photo Here: