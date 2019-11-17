Halima Abubakar Confirms She Is Bleaching

by Temitope Alabi
Halima Abubakar
Actress Halima Abubakar

Actress Halima Abubakar has finally confirmed that indeed she is bleaching.

The actress had posted a photo online and in no time, a fan took to her comment section to accuse her of bleaching, adding that he saw her some days before.

Read Also: Nothing Wrong In A Father Checking Daughter’s Virginity: Halima Abubakar

Halima wasted no time in denying that she is indeed bleaching. See the conversation below;

Halima ABubakar
Halima ABubakar

This is coming days after she supported rapper T.I in checking his daughter’s virginity saying her father also did same to her and she sees nothing wrong in doing this.

