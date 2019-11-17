Halima Abubakar Confirms She Is Bleaching

Actress Halima Abubakar has finally confirmed that indeed she is bleaching.

The actress had posted a photo online and in no time, a fan took to her comment section to accuse her of bleaching, adding that he saw her some days before.

Read Also: Nothing Wrong In A Father Checking Daughter’s Virginity: Halima Abubakar

Halima wasted no time in denying that she is indeed bleaching. See the conversation below;

This is coming days after she supported rapper T.I in checking his daughter’s virginity saying her father also did same to her and she sees nothing wrong in doing this.