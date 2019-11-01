‘Happy November’, Actress Eve Esin Poses In Thigh-Revealing Outfit

by Michael Isaac

Image result for Eve Esin

Nollywood actress Eve Esin has sent out greetings to her fans and followers as we walk into the new month of November.

The actress who took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her, also greeted her fans a happy new month.

In her post, Esin shared a lovely photo of herself as she was seen rocking a lovely thigh-revealing outfit.

READ ALSO – PHOTOS: Nollywood Actresses, Chioma Chukwuka and Eve Esin Show Off Their ‘Baby Bumps’

The Akwa Ibom State actress also wrote: “Whose that girl? Lalalalalalalalalalalalalala Eve’s that girl! Lalalalalalalalalalalalalala”🎶 HAPPY NOVEMBER FAM.”

See Her Post Here:

Actress Eve Esin
Eve Esin’s Post
Tags from the story
Eve Esin
0

You may also like

“God ministered to me to abandon Nollywood”- Patience Ozokwor

Photo Compilation: Your Favorite Nigerian Entertainers and Family Time

Beyonce’s Dad Sued By His Former Lawyers For Refusing To Pay $50000 Legal Bill

Apase Emi drops new album, ‘Elevation’

Don Jazzy poses in front of his Bentley, Efe, Khloe, Mr. P others react

#BBNaija: ‘I Started Having Intercourse With Women At 12; Had Gonorrhea At 17’ – Tobi Reveals

#BBNaija: ‘I Started Having Intercourse With Women At 12; Had Gonorrhea At 17’ – Tobi Reveals

Noble Igwe, Wife Chioma & Daughter Jasmine pose for New Family Photos

#BBNaija2018: Miyonse Visits House, Reveals Best & Worst Cook

“She Is More Than A Singer” – RMD Apllauds Seyi Shay In Lenghty Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *