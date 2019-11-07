Has Your Intelligence Reduced?, Reno Omokri AsksFashola

by Valerie Oke
Reno-Omokri
Reno-Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has queried if Babatunde Fashola‘s, minister for works and housing, intelligence has reduced for saying that Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he further queried why the former governor would say that the roads are not that bad.

Read Also: Mud Thrown At Fashola For Saying;Cities Now Enjoy 24 Hours Light;

He then further queried if Fashola was just an overrated creation of the media all along.

He wrote:

What happened to TundeFashola? How could he say Nigerian roads are not that bad? Our roads are WORSE than they are portrayed. Has his intelligence reduced, or was he always an overrated creation of the media?

 

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri, Tunde Fashola
0

You may also like

Senior Legislative Aide Collapses, Dies At National Assembly Entrance

Igbonla Model College: Parents of abducted pupils fail to celebrate Eid-el-fitr

Sultan Of Sokoto

Sultan Of Sokoto Praises CBN’s Rice Initiative

Bishop Hassan Kukah Worried over the Way Churches and Mosques Give Recognition to Corrupt Citizens

PDP Crisis: Court order favours Ahmed Makarfi fraction

Woman Recounts How She Almost Lost Her Two Kids From School’s Negligence

Dogs die trying to stop Boko Haram suicide bombers from detonating Bomb ( Read full story )

Senate President, US Ambassador, others meets over Nigeria economy

Professor Grace Otinwa: “Even as a professor, I still kneel down to greet my husband”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *