Has Your Intelligence Reduced?, Reno Omokri AsksFashola

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has queried if Babatunde Fashola‘s, minister for works and housing, intelligence has reduced for saying that Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he further queried why the former governor would say that the roads are not that bad.

He then further queried if Fashola was just an overrated creation of the media all along.

He wrote:

What happened to TundeFashola? How could he say Nigerian roads are not that bad? Our roads are WORSE than they are portrayed. Has his intelligence reduced, or was he always an overrated creation of the media?