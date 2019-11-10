“Haters Have Won” – Nkechi Blessing Announces Breakup From Her Boo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to her Instagram page to announce that she is no longer in a relationship.

Nkechi Blessing
Actress Nkechi Blessing

The actress was in a relationship with a man, identified as Mike Adeyemi, who is also an actor and a producer.

Also Read: Area Boys Are Threatening To Kill Everyone Here – Nkechi Blessing Sends Out Distress Message

The actress gave credit to her haters for ending her relationship with her boyfriend, she claimed so many people are so keen on not seeing her happy.

In another message she said she is single and open for relationships and all potential suitors are welcomed to submit their proposals.

See her post below:

Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing’s post
Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing’s post
Tags from the story
Mike Adeyemi, Nkechi Blessing
