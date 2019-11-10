“Haters Haves Won” – Nkechi Blessing Announces Breakup From Her Boo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to her Instagram page to announce that she is no longer in a relationship.

Nkechi Blessing
Actress Nkechi Blessing

The actress was in a relationship with a man, identified as Mike Adeyemi, who is also an actor and a producer.

Also Read: Area Boys Are Threatening To Kill Everyone Here – Nkechi Blessing Sends Out Distress Message

The actress gave credit to her haters for ending her relationship with her boyfriend, she claimed so many people are so keen on not seeing her happy.

In another message she said she is single and open for relationships and all potential suitors are welcomed to submit their proposals.

See her post below:

Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing’s post
Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing’s post
Tags from the story
Mike Adeyemi, Nkechi Blessing
0

You may also like

Today In African History: 5th April

Orubebe

PDP Is A Party Filled With Sadistic, Ungrateful People — Orubebe

Osinbajo travels to Dubai for vacation

Naked Angela Okorie

Curvy Actress, Angela Okorie Shares Semi-nude Video On Instagram

Fatal Accident On Third Mainland Bridge Kills 7

J.J Okocha Disguised As A Janitor At A Fooball Event And No One Noticed!

‘These policemen are animals’ – Nigerians react as 70 women are arrested and raped in Abuja

Car theft

See Photo Of Teenagers Who Were Caught For Stealing Cars

Buhari inspects newly built Nnamdi Azikiwe airport(Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *