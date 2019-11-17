Haters Vandalize Actress Damilola Adegbite’s Car

by Temitope Alabi
Damilola Adegbite
Nollywood Actress Damilola Adegbite

Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has taken to social media to share a video showing the hateful comment that was scribbled on her car.

The unknown person had scribbled the words ‘I hate you’ on her car using a sharp object on the actress’ car.

Read Also: ‘I am sweet but a little psycho’ – Damilola Adegbite confesses

Sharing a video of the car, the mom of one wrote, ‘so apparently, someone somewhere hates me so much they had to leave a message on my car. I must be doing something right’.

See a photo and video below…

DDamilola Adegbite car
DDamilola Adegbite car
Tags from the story
Damilola Adegbite
0

You may also like

900 doctors resign from Lagos State hospitals

900 doctors resign from Lagos State hospitals

Pope Francis set to declare 35 new Saints

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo having lunch with students of a public school in Ondo (Photos/Video)

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo arrives Supreme Court

FG set to pay pensioners arrears

Breaking News: FG set to pay pensioners arrears

Guinness Nigeria Posts First Loss in 30 Years

I came back to power in this “agbada’’ to convince Nigerians to make sacrifices – President Buhari

Manchester Derby Goes Bloody as City Loses 2-3 at Home

Revealed: How Niger Delta Ministry Wasted N800bn In Six Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *