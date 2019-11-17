Haters Vandalize Actress Damilola Adegbite’s Car

Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has taken to social media to share a video showing the hateful comment that was scribbled on her car.

The unknown person had scribbled the words ‘I hate you’ on her car using a sharp object on the actress’ car.

Sharing a video of the car, the mom of one wrote, ‘so apparently, someone somewhere hates me so much they had to leave a message on my car. I must be doing something right’.

See a photo and video below…