‘Having A Degree Is Not A Guarantee Of Success’ – Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken out time to dish out another life hack to his numerous followers on social media.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The lifestyle expert pointed out that an individual is not a failure when the s/he faisl an exam but when the person fails in life.

Also Read: You Will Die Broke Trying To Impress People With Flashy Lifestyle: Reno Omokri

He also expressed that having a degree does not guarantee success but sign of passing exams.

According to the popular activist, people without certificates can succeed in life and employ people with certificates.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Gov. Okorocha Advised By PDP To Enroll In A Formal Leadership Class

8 Resilient Ways Every Nigerian Should Approach Life

Government bans teenage pregnant girls from school

Four Soldiers killed in a recent attack

Signing of Peace Accord won’t change his desperation to remain in office at all cost – Fayose to Buhari

Efia Odo

‘Ghanaian Movie Directors Don’t Know How To Shoot S*x Scenes’ – Ghanian Actress Efia Odo

2019: I will effectively harness and coordinate all efforts and lead Atiku to victory – Saraki

Dr. Onibon appointed acting provost of MOCPED

INTERESTING: 8 Myths About Nigerian Marriages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *