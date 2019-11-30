‘Having A Degree Is Not A Guarantee Of Success’ – Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken out time to dish out another life hack to his numerous followers on social media.

The lifestyle expert pointed out that an individual is not a failure when the s/he faisl an exam but when the person fails in life.

He also expressed that having a degree does not guarantee success but sign of passing exams.

According to the popular activist, people without certificates can succeed in life and employ people with certificates.

