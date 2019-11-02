Having Sex More Likely To Make Men Believe In God: Study

Christopher West, a researcher says having sex could ignite some sort of connection with divinity in us as human beings.

In a Semester talk delivered by Christopher West, entitled: “God, Sex and The Meaning of Life”, he says sex releases a chemical that is vital love and affection sharing.

The chemical, oxytocin, is said to play an important role in social bonding, sexual reproduction in both sexes, and during and after childbirth, is also known as the “hug hormone” and “cuddle chemical”.

Read Also: ‘Hopefully Aliko Dangote Will See It’, Symbass Erothick Reacts To Her Leaked Sex Video

First discovered by an English pharmacologist and physiologist, Sir Henry Dale in 1906, Oxytocin occurs naturally within humans and is stimulated during sex, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

Now, scientists at the North Carolina university in America say it could also incite spirituality in men too.