He Promised To Make Me The Next Aaliyah – R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Slave Reveals

One of R Kelly’s alleged sex slave, Joycelyn Savage has taken to Instagram to announce her partnership with a paid-content site, Patreon, to help share her story, despite breaking an NDA she says she’s signed.

Jocelyn said; “I am risking my life for many others.

“This story is 18+ and only for mature audience. I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember.”

In her post, Jocelyn stated that she met Kelly at a concert when she was 17, saying that it was a fun experience that left her with “mixed emotions.”

She claimed that the singer promised to help her with her music career and make her the next Aaliyah.

Jocelyn also revealed that she dropped out of college and moved in with him, but things took a different turn fairly quickly as he allegedly became incredibly controlling.

“After these couple of months, Robert started giving me commands and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time.

“If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream, I would’ve gone home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet.”

Joycelyn adds, “But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

Jocelyn also claimed that R Kelly threatened to end her career if she ever left him or tried talking to her parents in private. In her words; “all this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life.”