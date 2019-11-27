‘He Said I Called Until His Phone Vibrated And Fell Inside Water’: Lady Narrates Why Boyfriend Left Her

A Twitter user @a_dejokee has shared that her boyfriend once broke up with her because she was called him and he accused her of calling too much that his phone vibrated and fell into a drum of water.

She added that the boy then said he can’t be with a destructive girlfriend.

She made the revelation following a trend on Twitter which requires people to share the dumbest reason given to them by their ex before break up.

She wrote:

“That I called him too much until his phone vibrated and fell inside a drum of water. So he can’t be with a destructive babe.

“It was in 2015, I didn’t hear from him for like two days and I was worried sick. Nobody could reach him. So I basically acted like a normal girlfriend”.

