Here’s Why Everyone Is Talking About Kano’s Chief Whip Customised Number Plate

A photo of an official number plate of a car said to belong to the chief whip of the Kano state house of assembly has stirred social media frenzy.

As could be seen on the customised number plate, it reads ‘chip whip’ instead of ‘chief whip’ and has the symbol of a legislative mace.

See photos below:

Many Nigerian social media users have taken to various platforms to discuss the matter and some haven’t stopped throwing jabs at the lawmaker concerned.

