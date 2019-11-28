HKN Chairman, Adewale Adeleke, Bride Stun In Pre-Wedding Photos

by Olayemi Oladotun

Adewale Adeleke, chairman of HKN record label and elder brother to superstar, Davido, on Wednesday released photos from his pre-wedding photo session.

Adewale Adeleke
Adewale Adeleke

Recall that Adewale Adeleke proposed to his girlfriend Kani in July this year. He shared stunning photos of the two of them in what looks like a pre-wedding shoot.

Also Read: Video: Davido’s Brother, Adewale Adeleke, Proposes To Girlfriend

The soon to wed couple looked gorgeous in their traditional outfits.

Adewale captioned the photos:

My best friend Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you! #Adekani

See pictures below:

Adewale Adeleke
HKN Boss and Bride
Adewale Adeleke
Adewale and Adekani
