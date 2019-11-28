HKN Chairman, Adewale Adeleke, Bride Stun In Pre-Wedding Photos

Adewale Adeleke, chairman of HKN record label and elder brother to superstar, Davido, on Wednesday released photos from his pre-wedding photo session.

Recall that Adewale Adeleke proposed to his girlfriend Kani in July this year. He shared stunning photos of the two of them in what looks like a pre-wedding shoot.

The soon to wed couple looked gorgeous in their traditional outfits.

Adewale captioned the photos:

My best friend Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you! #Adekani

See pictures below: