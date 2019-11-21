Hollywood Actor, Idris Elba Cutting Down On Social Media Usage

by Temitope Alabi
Idris Elba
Idris Elba

Hollywood actor Idris Elba has revealed he will cut down time spent on social media as it is now making him feel depressed.

Elba who is very active on Twitter and Instagram told Fast Company magazine:

Read Also: [Video]: Davido pulls very electrifying performance at Idris Elba’s wedding

“I’ve been trying to wean myself off. “I used to post a lot more, but it’s been putting me off lately. And Twitter’s just not how I want to receive my news. “I read the news aggregated on my iPad, but I can’t check it constantly – I’m not proud of it, but it’s true – because it makes me feel depressed.”

The 47-year-old actor also disclosed that he has found a way to find peace during his spare time.

He said: “I’ll just sit in the dark, stare, and try not to do anything-just clear my mind and decompress.” The star’s dual careers mean that moments of free time are few and far between, however, and he only sleeps “four or five” hours a night, and schedules his time in terms of projects rather than days or hours.

“I don’t think in terms of minutes or hours or days or dates, especially because I’m travelling between time zones,” he added. “My home base is London, but I could be working anywhere around the world. I pretty much know my schedule for the whole year, and I think of it in terms of blocks of time, where each project is a block.”

 

 

Tags from the story
Idris Elba
0

You may also like

Davido’s Manager, Asa Akia & DJ Cuppy Take Their Sizzling Romance To Dubai (Photos)

“These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men” – Lady Says, gets slammed (Photos)

#Headies2018: Slaymama seen battling with her high-heeled shoe after the event (Video)

Bobrisky

Bobrisky Blasts Mjautos, Says Car Dealer Is Bad Luck

Photos: Korede Bello Pays Emir Of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi A Visit

Ex-Deputy Governor’s Daughter found dead under boyfriend’s bed

“I Am Happy Nigerians Are Accepting Alternative Sound Now” – Ric Hassani (WATCH VIDEO)

Mr Eazi Has A Spiritual Problem And He Confirmed It

PHOTO: Check Out Tee Billz As He Grabs Tiwa Savage’s Backside In New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *