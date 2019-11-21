Hollywood Actor, Idris Elba Cutting Down On Social Media Usage

Hollywood actor Idris Elba has revealed he will cut down time spent on social media as it is now making him feel depressed.

Elba who is very active on Twitter and Instagram told Fast Company magazine:

“I’ve been trying to wean myself off. “I used to post a lot more, but it’s been putting me off lately. And Twitter’s just not how I want to receive my news. “I read the news aggregated on my iPad, but I can’t check it constantly – I’m not proud of it, but it’s true – because it makes me feel depressed.”

The 47-year-old actor also disclosed that he has found a way to find peace during his spare time.

He said: “I’ll just sit in the dark, stare, and try not to do anything-just clear my mind and decompress.” The star’s dual careers mean that moments of free time are few and far between, however, and he only sleeps “four or five” hours a night, and schedules his time in terms of projects rather than days or hours.

“I don’t think in terms of minutes or hours or days or dates, especially because I’m travelling between time zones,” he added. “My home base is London, but I could be working anywhere around the world. I pretty much know my schedule for the whole year, and I think of it in terms of blocks of time, where each project is a block.”