Hollywood Actress, Gabrielle Union Celebrates As Daughter Turns 1

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union is today celebrating her daughter Kaavia James-Union who clocked one year old.

The actress who is married to basketball star Dwayne Wade penned a short post revealing just how scared she gets since giving birth to their baby girl.

Read Also: Gabrielle Union Shares Secret To Her Ageless Look At 47

She shared:

”Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I’m doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I’m not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I’d lose myself. Scared I’d be exposed as a failure, as less than, not as good as, not as comfortable as, not as… anything. But there you were, every day, looking up at me, like “gurl, you got this!” When I let go of my fears of judgement and just did my best and recognized that my best would and could change from day to day and life would magically go on… Man, I finally allowed myself to just enjoy you @kaaviajames and relax into the peace of imperfection. 1 year in and your whole village stays smiling. The family you know and all the cyber aunties and uncles you may never meet, we celebrate you”.