House Of Lunettes Clarifies Announcing Tacha As ‘Mere Influencer’

by Valerie Oke
Premium sunglasses maker, House of Lunettes, has taken to its official social media page to issue an unreserved apology to reality TV star, Tacha, and fans for addressing her as a ‘mere influencer’ instead of a brand ambassador.

The statement further clarifies that the error was made by the company.

House of Lunettes’ wrote;

We wish to inform our fans and the public that we edited a number of page captions a week ago and an error in identifying Ms Tacha Akide as solely “an influencer” was unintentional.

@symply_tacha is an esteemed Brand Ambassador who connects with millions of individuals globally and our engagement with her is intact.
We regret any inconveniences this may have caused anyone and appreciate all the concerns shown and clarifications requested by many of you. Thanks – Mgmt House of Lunettes”

