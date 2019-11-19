How 9-Year-Old Boy Was Defiled By Male Teacher (Video)

A Nigerian lady has shared how a 9-year-old boy opened up on sexual abuse done to him by his teacher.

The young boy whose identity was hidden narrated how his teacher not only sexually abused him but also physically abused him.

Sharing this story, the lady, identified as Diana Mary Nsan, took to Facebook to make known the dangers of child-negligence.

READ ALSO – Mom At 15, Raped At 65 – Meet Nollywood Actress, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett

The lady advised parents to be careful and to monitor their kids very closely as not everywhere is entirely safe.

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here: