How A Man Sent Me Out Of His House Because Of My Saggy Breast: Nigerian Lady

A lady has taken to social media to share her encounter with a man she thought she was falling in love with.

The lady, identified as ‘its.pearl’ on Instagram, shared how she met the man, how they connected, and how she was rejected.

Sharing the story, she mentioned how they almost had sex up to the point where he saw her saggy breast and asked her to leave.

READ ALSO – Why Men Should Stare At Women’s Breasts: Study Reveals

Following her post, she asked her readers if it was love or lust.

See The Post Here: