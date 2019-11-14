How A Man Sent Me Out Of His House Because Of My Saggy Breast: Nigerian Lady

by Michael Isaac

A lady has taken to social media to share her encounter with a man she thought she was falling in love with.

The lady, identified as ‘its.pearl’ on Instagram, shared how she met the man, how they connected, and how she was rejected.

Sharing the story, she mentioned how they almost had sex up to the point where he saw her saggy breast and asked her to leave.

READ ALSO – Why Men Should Stare At Women’s Breasts: Study Reveals

Following her post, she asked her readers if it was love or lust.

See The Post Here:

Saggy Breast
Lady Shares Encounter With Man
Tags from the story
Saggy Breast
0

You may also like

Gingivitis: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments And Prevention

7 Texts a Married Woman Should Never Send To Anyone

5 Stunning Photos of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s Daughter, Fatima

5 Scenarios When A Man’s Foolish Pride Isn’t Necessary

The ABC’s of a Passionate Marriage

Man Embarrasses Fiance By Rejecting Her Love Proposal In Ghana (Video)

9 Reasons To Never EVER Chase After A Guy — No Exceptions

5 Ways To Bounce Back After A Sudden Breakup Read

Man Arraigned In Abuja Court For Impersonating Customs Boss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *