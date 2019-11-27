How A Marlian Can Lose His Membership, Naira Marley Explains

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley sure had the best of 2019.

The SOAPY crooner has now taken to social media to share a message with his fans whom he calls Marlians.

According to him, for a ‘Marlian’ not to lose his or her membership, they must learn to be loyal to the gang.

“Be loyal to d gang make u no go lose ur marlianship oo”

Marley made news a few months ago after he was arrested for internet fraud-related crimes.

He was arrested alongside his friend and rapper, Zlatan Ibile.