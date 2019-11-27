How A Marlian Can Lose His Membership, Naira Marley Explains

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley sure had the best of 2019.

The SOAPY crooner has now taken to social media to share a message with his fans whom he calls Marlians.

According to him, for a ‘Marlian’ not to lose his or her membership, they must learn to be loyal to the gang.

“Be loyal to d gang make u no go lose ur marlianship oo”

Marley made news a few months ago after he was arrested for internet fraud-related crimes.

He was arrested alongside his friend and rapper, Zlatan Ibile.

