How Do I Tell My Mother-In-law To Wash Plates And Sweep The House?, Confused Lady

by Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a woman who cried out that she doesn’t know how to tell her mother-in-law to wash plates and clean the house whenever she visits their house.

According to the lady, her own mum usually cleans the house and washes plates whenever visits but her husband’s mum is fond of watching television and also litters the floor a lot.

How do you think she can tell her???

Read the full story below:

