How Do You Know That Fat Is Not Hungrying Me? – Falz Slams Body-Shamers

Nigerian rapper Falz has put body shamers in their places as he took to his IG page to share a video addressing this.

According to the rapper, he has been seeing a lot of comments body-shaming him and he has decided to address this.

Read Also: 13th Headies: Falz Advocates For Sowore’s Release After Receiving Award (Video)

Addressing this, the rapper asked those body-shaming him if it ever occurred to them that he may infact have decided on putting on weight as he wants it?

The video is hilarious but also communicated the need for people to stop body-shaming others.