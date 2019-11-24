How God Revealed My Wife’s Name To Me – Harrysong

Nigeria musician, Harrysong says God has revealed the name of the woman he will marry to him, and its ‘Isioma’.

The singer who shared a shot video of his plans for the wedding that will take place in 2020, said God has already showed him his wife-to-be.

He said for many celebrities, finding love could be a daunting task but with Isioma, he was certain of God’s plan.

Harrysong said that he had been on three-day fasting and prayer, as to know how and where he would find Isioma.

He said, “You know God works in miraculous ways and I really can’t fathom why the name Isioma kept ringing in my head. I have waited enough to find the right woman but God’s ways are not understandable by any man. ”