How God Revealed My Wife’s Name To Me – Harrysong

by Valerie Oke

 

 

Harrysong
Harrysong

Nigeria musician, Harrysong says God has revealed the name of the woman he will marry to him, and its ‘Isioma’.

The singer who shared a shot video of his plans for the wedding that will take place in 2020, said God has already showed him his wife-to-be.

He said for many celebrities, finding love could be a daunting task but with Isioma, he was certain of God’s plan.

Read Also: Money Dey Music But The One In Politics Is Longer, Says Harrysong As He Hangs Out With Godswill Akpabio

Harrysong said that he had been on three-day fasting and prayer, as to know how and where he would find Isioma.

He said, “You know God works in miraculous ways and I really can’t fathom why the name Isioma kept ringing in my head. I have waited enough to find the right woman but God’s ways are not understandable by any man. ”

Tags from the story
Harrysong, Isioma
0

You may also like

Tobi and Alex serving couple goals in new photos

“Save your opinion and shove it down your anus” – Nigerian Girl Says As She Displays Her Big Bo-obs On Facebook

IK Ogbonna – “Every Tattoo On My Body Has A Meaning”

#BBNaija: Miracle And Nina Reconciled By Alex, Tobi And Anto (Watch)

Nigerian Man Comments On Empire Star, Taraji P Henson’s Bosoms And Her Response Is Epic

Wedding Photos from Bella Naija and Beau Bode

Day a lady embarrassed me after a show

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her first daughter on her birthday (Photos)

Kim Kardashian wants a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Compares Reality Shows to Rap Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *