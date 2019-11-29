How I Am Different From Every Other Girl: Bobrisky

by Valerie Oke
Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as ‘Bobrisky‘ has stated that contrary to popular belief that all girls are the same, he/she is different.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he went on to highlight his expensive lifestyle as the main reason he/she is not on the same level as every other girl.

He wrote:

No go believe say all girls are d same o ! No way. My own girl na big girl. I fucking drive latest cars (2019) flew first class, own a house on d island, lodge at 5stars hotel in Dubai, Rolex gang. So use your brain before saying all girls are d same. Pls we get levels pass ourselves biko PERIOD!!!

 

