How I Lured, Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Girl With N100 – Driver

Okorie Agwu, a 42-year-old driver with Imo State Transport Company (ITC) has narrated during his trial at a family court how he lured, raped, and impregnated an eleven-year-old girl(name withheld) with N100, the Nations reports.

He was said to have started the act in 2017 and confessed to only raping the underaged girl on just two occasions.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said the man was always waiting for him whenever he was returning from school and would always give her N100.

Read Also: Rape Allegation: Comedian Bovi Reacts As Pastor Fatoyinbo Wins In Court

Also, she said the man promised to buy her a new phone if she accepts to be his friend. She added that she declined and that it was the day that he decided to respect him as an elderly person that he drove her into the bush, tore her clothes and raped her.

He was said to have continued the act until the victim became six months pregnant in 2019.