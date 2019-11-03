How I Survived Ghastly Auto Crash: Actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed what saved him from dying from the ghastly road accident he was involved in some months ago.
Recall that some months ago, the actor was involved in a road accident on his way to the East.
Recounting his experience, the actor revealed that God saved him, not his good looks or his status as a celebrity.
See his post below:
While my car was somersaulting my celebrity status couldn't save me, neither could my financial status, nor my good looks, all that mattered at that time was how I had lived my life and God's verdict upon me.
My people material things will pass away.
Seek ye the kingdom of God.
— Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) November 2, 2019