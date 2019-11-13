How I Was Scammed By Travel Agents In Attempt To Flee Nigeria: Frodd

by Eyitemi Majeed
BBNaija's Frodd
Frodd

Former BBNaija housemate, Frodd, has taken to his Instagram page to recount how he was duped on several occasions while trying to leave the country in the past.

The singer who is currently in Dubai on an all-expense-paid trip then thanked God for all he has done in his life afterward.

He wrote;

“#gratitude After several attempts to flee my motherland NIGERIA . Swindled by many scammers called travel agents , I gave up hope . I made my way into the cooperate market in the big heart of Lagos State. After 4 years , I became fed up again . I attempted to leave the country again , nothing mattered to me as long as I leave Naija but this time to come and hustle in DUBAI from the Sale proceeds of my 2003 Toyota Avalon which should be my BTA . You see God ! I don’t joke with him ! Look at me today , I am in Dubai on an all expense paid vacation .. Why will I not serve God Forever ?”

Frodd

 

0

