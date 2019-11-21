How My Former Assistant Stole My Daughter’s American Passport – Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, one of Davido’s baby mamas has taken to Snapchat to recount a theft that took place in her house.

According to Sophia, her former assistant stole her daughter’s American passport amongst other valuable items in the house.

In her words;

“Earlier this year my former assistant stole money and my daughter’s Yankee passport. I didn’t know it was missing till my oldest nanny told me to please check my room for missing valuables 2 whole days after the girl had left us.”

“I thank God for his grace, we were able to retrieve most of the things she stole. Since then, my trust issues heightened when it comes to workers. I literally just let my mom and auntie do the talking cos me i don’t even have that strength walahi.”