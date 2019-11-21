How My Former Assistant Stole My Daughter’s American Passport – Sophia Momodu

by Temitope Alabi
Sophia Momodu and Imade Adeleke
Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu and Imade Adeleke

Sophia Momodu, one of Davido’s baby mamas has taken to Snapchat to recount a theft that took place in her house.

According to Sophia, her former assistant stole her daughter’s American passport amongst other valuable items in the house.

In her words;

“Earlier this year my former assistant stole money and my daughter’s Yankee passport. I didn’t know it was missing till my oldest nanny told me to please check my room for missing valuables 2 whole days after the girl had left us.”

Read Also: “No Stress, No Drama” – Sophia Momodu Steps Out With Daughter, Imade (Photo)

“I thank God for his grace, we were able to retrieve most of the things she stole. Since then, my trust issues heightened when it comes to workers. I literally just let my mom and auntie do the talking cos me i don’t even have that strength walahi.”

Sophia Momodu
Sophia Momodu
Tags from the story
Davido, imade, sophia momodu
0

You may also like

Cuteness Overload! Tiwa Savage Shares Adorable Pic Of Son Asleep On Her Bosom

Omotola Jalade Slams President Buhari And Osinbajo, Says The Country Under There Watch Is Hellish

“Do we really pay our taxes?” – Media Aide queries Omotola

Toke Makinwa’s Advice To Women Who Feel They Can Force A Man To Love Them Has Gone Viral

Nigerian Singer, Doyinsola

I Suffered Three Miscarriages In My 6 Years Of Marriage – Singer Doyinsola

Bobrisky goes premium, deletes his over 600k views Snapchat

Wizkid Gets An Extension On His MTN Ambassadorial Contract + Hints About Hennessy Deal

Mariah Carey, Brian Tanaka romance seems ‘fake’ – Nick Cannon

Tonto Dikeh Confused: Why We Celebrate Christmas On Dec 25?

‘There was a moment’ fans thought I was gay’ – Actress, Jennifer Aniston

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *