How My Friend Sleeps With My Pastor’s Wife: Nigerian Man

A young man has shared his hurt after an unholy activity with his pastor’s wife.

The man also expressed that pastors have become so busy that they ignore or don’t give much attention to their wife sexually and their family at large.

He took to social media to narrate how his friend is being spent heavily on by his pastor’s wife in exchange for nice sex.

READ ALSO – ‘I Have Sex With Pastors As Part Of Money Ritual – 28-Year-Old Lady Confesses

The friend who is a member of a popular church in the highbrows of Ikeja, Lagos confided in the narrator of this story that he feels guilty doing what he does with the so-called pastor’s wife and intends to stop and change his church.

See The Full Story Here: