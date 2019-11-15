How Nigerian Soldiers Rescued Baby Buried Alive (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A member of the Nigerian Army has shared a video that has now gone viral.

In the video, some military men were seen recovering a newborn baby who was literally buried alive.

Sharing the video of how they miraculously rescued the newborn baby that was buried alive in the northern part of Nigeria they narrated how they came about it.

According to witnesses, the baby was buried by the mother probably because she couldn’t cater to the child.

The soldiers went further to narrate that locals had alarmed them of the noise they had heard which made them dig and discovered the baby.

We also gathered that the baby had been there for a reasonable number of hours.

Following that, they rushed the baby to a hospital.

Watch Video Below:

