How Poverty Is Manufactured In Bed: Lizzy Anjorin

by Eyitemi Majeed
Yoruba movie actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has stated that poverty is manufactured in bed because one can not sleep like like he/she is competing with the dead and expect to be rich in the land of the living.

Speaking in an Instagram post, Anjorin further queried why some people would be pressing their phones like they are pressing their mum’s breast and be expecting positivity in the new year. Do you agree with her???

What she shared:

Be pressing phone like your mum’s breast and be saying 2019 is my year of??.

