Hushpuppi Buys Children’s Toys For Shatta Bandle (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Hushpuppi
Hushpuppi

Popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi has been spotted shopping for his friend Shatta Bandle, in preparation for an upcoming show in Dubai.

The socialite who was spotted shopping and buying kid’s items may just be mocking his friends or generally just joking about Shatta Bandle’s size.

Shatta Bandle is set to grace this year’s JetOutDubai which starts from November 13, 2019, and ends on the 18th of this same month.

Known for his flamboyance and opulence on social media, Hushpuppi decided to go shopping for Shatta Bandle.

READ ALSO – ‘I Cannot Date Shatta Bandle, He’s Not My Taste’ – Ghanaian Actress (Video)

However, he went to a kids’ boutique to shop for toy guns and cars to match his status and it’s just hilarious.

This is, of course,  a clear satire aimed at Shatta Bandle but he did so with no malice, just to keep social media buzzing and make Bandle trend more.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
@hushpuppi, Shatta Bandle
0

You may also like

Mary J Blige’s Performance In Lagos

I save my energy for stage and ‘the other room’ –Ras Kimono

Bobrisky returns to public Snapchat after Nigerians refused to pay 10k per month to watch him

SIMPLY ADORABLE: Paul Okoye’s Fiancee With 7-Month-Old Son (PHOTO)

BBNaija Housemate Jeff

Evicted BBNaija Housemate Jeff, Shares Photos Of Himself Doing Community Service In Benue

Photo: Ini Edo @ age 2

Estranged Wife Of Mercy Johnson’s Husband Speaks From Canada

‘I’m a true fan of his heart! May God see him through’ – Maheeda Sends Love To Davido

My Pastor Dad Conducted Deliverance On Me After I Returned From BBNaija House – Debie Rise Reveals (Watch Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *