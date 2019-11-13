Hushpuppi Buys Children’s Toys For Shatta Bandle (Video)

Popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi has been spotted shopping for his friend Shatta Bandle, in preparation for an upcoming show in Dubai.

The socialite who was spotted shopping and buying kid’s items may just be mocking his friends or generally just joking about Shatta Bandle’s size.

Shatta Bandle is set to grace this year’s JetOutDubai which starts from November 13, 2019, and ends on the 18th of this same month.

Known for his flamboyance and opulence on social media, Hushpuppi decided to go shopping for Shatta Bandle.

However, he went to a kids’ boutique to shop for toy guns and cars to match his status and it’s just hilarious.

This is, of course, a clear satire aimed at Shatta Bandle but he did so with no malice, just to keep social media buzzing and make Bandle trend more.

Watch The Video Here: