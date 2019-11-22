Hushpuppi Calls Out Ugly Girls With Beautiful Friends (Video)

Real estate developer and Dubai-based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi has taken to his social media page to drag ugly girls with beautiful friends.

The Dubai-based celebrity pointed out that girls that are ugly do the most when they are out for an event.

He pointed out that such girls tend to order the most when taken out for shopping or to an eatery.

He warned the ladies to be careful as he is already getting tired of such acts.

