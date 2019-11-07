I Agree With Naira Marley, Big Booty Is Better Than Masters Degree – Etinosa

Nigerian actress and comedienne, Etinosa has shared her thoughts on rapper Naira Marley’s tweet where he said big booty is better than having a master’s degree.

This afternoon, Etinosa took to her IG page to agree with him saying;

There are Three kinds of people in Nigeria right now:

Those that don’t know what a Marlian is (only 20% of Nigerians fall under this category) The rest are:

Those that are Marlians

And those that pretend not to be Marlians.

My conscience bugs me. I can’t let that innocent boy collect insult alone when he was right and we all know it but hypocrisy won’t let us see road and be objective.

Therefore I jointly confirm:

BIG BOOTY is > Masters in Nigeria, a country where PhD holders queue to apply for Driver Position in Refineries (I worked in O & G for 3 years. Trust me, I know)

Instead of leaders to attack and discredit the person who said it they should accept the bitter truth, find out why this is so and work at improving things, making sure that in three years to come, this claim is no longer true.

How do you effect change when you are living in denial?