I Almost Committed Suicide – UK-Based Nigerian Singer, Sean Dampte Reveals

by Temitope Alabi
UK-based Nigerian singer Sean Dampte has opened up on how he almost took his own life at some point in his life.

According to Dampte while speaking on his new single titled ‘Life, Money, Happiness’; “While recording this track, a lot was happening. This track means more to me than just music. This track is the essence of my living!”

He continued saying; “Me and my family were going through a really bad period! I mean, I had no roof over my head. I had no income. Everyone was calling because I was in huge debts to different individuals and even corporate organizations. Everything just seemed lost!. All hope was gone. Suicide felt like an option.”

Dampte continued saying he, however, summoned enough courage and decided to keep fighting.

“But that fateful morning, I dragged myself to my brother, my friend, my producer, Jay Ocean. I wanted to record a song about the good life and the good times that wasn’t happening but the words wouldn’t come out. Then we sat for 5 minutes. Jay said, “What mood you in Dampte?” I replied “suicidal” and Jay said “That ain’t happening bro!, let’s put this into the music” So we started work. Jay played the tune. The melody was working. Nigeria loses 68,000 women yearly to pregnancy, childbirth complications — Rotary(Opens in a new browser tab) “And that is how we came up with the track ‘Life, Money, Happiness- #LMH’, because truly with love, that’s all we need! I can only hope you will enjoy coming with me on this journey. To you my friends and family. I wish you lot the best with “Life, Money, Happiness.”

