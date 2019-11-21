I Almost Gave Up At The Beginning – Don Jazzy Shares Shocking Experience

Mavin boss, Don Jazzy has opened up on how he almost gave up after he started Mavins in 2012.

Celebrating Burna Boy’s nomination at the Grammys, Jazzy advised the young ones in the game to keep grinding until they achieve their goals in life.

Read Also: Don Jazzy Reacts To Burna Boy’s Grammy Awards Nomination

Sharing an old picture himself looking fed up with some of his artistes he wrote;

The Goal is ahead of you and not behind you, you must continue to defy all obstacles to meet the goal. We are bound to succeed if we continue to try and try and never give up. #JustLikeBurna.Everyone has their goal. I almost gave up on mine in the early days of MAVIN. As you can see in this throwback pic.

I looked fed up lol ? . But man had to keep pushing. May you reap the rewards of all your hard work last last o ?? #JustLikeBurna pic.twitter.com/z4Po81zjnB