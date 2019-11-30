I Always Meet With RMD In My Dreams – Timmy K Macnicol

by Temitope Alabi
Upcoming UK based Nollywood actress, Timmy K Macnicol, has opened up on her obsession with veteran, handsome actor, Richard Mofe Damiji, AKA RMD.

The single mother of one who made news after she revealed that she regrets marrying an older man like Regina Daniels did, said she meets with RMD in her dreams.

In her words;

“I love RMD. He is my role model. When it was much younger, I used to dream about the guy a lot. I was so obsessed with him. Everything I do, I think about him. Every night, I meet him in my dreams. He was my dream man.
I also like Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Johnson. These ladies are the kinds of people I want to work with. But Rita Dominic is the main actress I love and respect. I was told that I look so much like Rita Dominic. Not face, but body structure and the behind,” she said.

