I Am A Living Proof Of God’s Wonders, Says Wizkid

Nigerian Afro music superstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has declared that he is living proof of God’s wonders and we find it hard to argue.

The Surulere-born singer started music in 2001 and dropped his debut album, ‘Superstar’ in 2009 which featured the popular ‘Holla at your boy’ song.

Since then, there hasn’t been looking back for the singer who has constantly churned out hits after hits and has also won numerous awards.

Arguably Nigerian finest singer, Wizkid took to his Twitter handle on Monday to appreciate God for his life.

He wrote: