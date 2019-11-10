I Am Better Than Yahaya Bello In Bed: Melaye (Video)

Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi west senatorial district rerun election, has revealed that he is better than Yahaya Bello, governor of the state in bed.

Melaye said this during one of his campaign rally in the state.

The lawmaker was sacked recently by an appeal court, which ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Melaye said, “I want to assure you the kind of development we have not seen before, salary payment is compulsory, paramount, mandatory and a must,” he said.

“You all know Yahaya Bello, there is nothing I don’t have more than him. Number one, I am taller than him. Number two, I am more handsome than him. Number three, I am more educated than him. And if it is ‘kere wa wa’, I can do better than him.”

