I Am Not A Beggar, Stella Dimorkokorkus Replies Tonto Dikeh

Popular blogger, Stella Dimorkokorkus has responded to the threat of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh to reveal the name of a particular blogger who begged her for money.

Recall that earlier in the day, Tonto Dikeh accused an unidentified blogger of writing fake stories about her because she refused to give the blogger money when she begged.

Also Read: Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Expose Blogger Begging Her For Money

Reacting to this threat, the popular celebrity blogger revealed that she is the actress is talking about.

The blogger, however, debunked the allegation that she begged Tonto for money.

See her post below: