I Am Not A Beggar, Stella Dimorkokorkus Replies Tonto Dikeh

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular blogger, Stella Dimorkokorkus has responded to the threat of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh to reveal the name of a particular blogger who begged her for money.

Stella Dimorkokorkus
Stella Dimorkokorkus

Recall that earlier in the day, Tonto Dikeh accused an unidentified blogger of writing fake stories about her because she refused to give the blogger money when she begged.

Reacting to this threat, the popular celebrity blogger revealed that she is the actress is talking about.

The blogger, however, debunked the allegation that she begged Tonto for money.

See her post below:

Stella Dimorkokorkus
Stella Dimorkokorkus’ post
